Vancouver Jewish Community Centre receives second bomb threat in a week

The Jewish Community Centre of Greater Vancouver received another bomb threat Sunday morning – the second time in the past week.
People evacuated the centre at 41st Aveue and Oak Street and Vancouver police swept the area shortly after the centre received the email at 9 a.m., according to the community centre’s director, Eldad Goldfarb.
“It was another hoax,” he confirmed.
The centre re-opened soon after and staff resumed programming, he said.
“Everything is normal. We really try to resume activities as quickly as possible and that’s our way with dealing with the situation.”
The same community centre received a bomb threat March 7 that also turned out to be a hoax. The threats are part of a growing white supremacy and anti-immigration movements around the world, including Canada. An assailant, who police have identified as an extreme right-wing white nationalist, killed six people at a Quebec mosque in January.
Goldfarb says his centre will continue to work closely with Vancouver police on security procedures.