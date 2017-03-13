B.C. premier pledges action for workers forced to wear high heels on the job

VANCOUVER — Legislation that would make it illegal to require women to wear high heels on the job in British Columbia is getting support from Premier Christy Clark.

Clark says on Facebook and Twitter that it's "old fashioned" and "unacceptable" for some workplaces to require women to wear high heels.

Clark says she backs the intent of a private member's bill introduced last week by B.C.'s Green party leader, Andrew Weaver.

The bill he introduced on International Women's Day would prevent employers from setting footwear requirements based on gender.

Clark's Facebook entry posted Sunday promises that the government will take action, saying "this practice needs to stop"