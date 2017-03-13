News / Vancouver

Jogger beaten, sexually assaulted on trail in suburban Victoria: RCMP

COLWOOD, B.C. — Police say a 32-year-old woman is traumatized but expected to recover after being beaten and sexually assaulted while jogging in suburban Victoria.

West Shore RCMP Const. Alex Berube issued a news release saying officers were called just before 11 p.m. Sunday.

He says the woman was attacked while jogging along the Colwood section of the Galloping Goose trail, a 60 kilometre walking trail connecting Sooke to Victoria and Saanich.

A police dog was quickly brought in but could not locate a suspect.

Berube says in the release that the investigation is in its early stages.

He urges anyone using area trails to be aware of their surroundings.

