Mounties say man killed in afternoon shooting in Surrey, B.C.
SURREY, B.C. — RCMP say a man has died following a shooting in Surrey, B.C.
Police received reports of a shooting near a hotel and restaurants in the Fleetwood neighbourhood around 2:30 p.m. on Monday.
Officers found a man with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.
The Mounties say he died as a result of his injuries, despite attempts to revive him.
Although the investigation is in its early stages, police say the incident appears to be a targeted shooting.