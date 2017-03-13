NDP blasts B.C. government’s plan for Uber

B.C.’s opposition party says the government’s plan to allow Uber into the province is a betrayal to hundreds of small business owners who drive taxis to make a living.

Ride-share companies like Uber and Lyft could pick B.C. passengers up as early as December 2017 if the B.C. Liberals win the May election. But the taxi industry has been quick to criticize the decision and is demanding a cap on Uber vehicles.

B.C. NDP MLA Harry Bains accused the government of not listening to taxi drivers’ concerns.

“It seems to me they made this policy in a backroom,” said the MLA for Surrey-Newton.

He says he is already fielding calls from disgruntled taxi drivers.

“The taxi industry feels it is a total sham and that [the government] had the decision already made.”

The government’s plan to introduce ride-share legislation this year includes support for the taxi industry, including up to $1 million to build a new app and $3.5 million in crash-avoidance technology for all taxis.

But the proposed ride-share legislation would also mean eliminating any limit on taxi licences. That move would plunge the value of taxi licences to a fraction of what they are currently worth, according to the Vancouver Taxi Association.

B.C. NDP leader John Horgan told Metro, if elected, his government would also allow Uber into the province but that it would do so while also respecting taxi drivers’ investment into their business.

“There’s no question that ridesharing is coming to B.C.,” he said in an email statement.