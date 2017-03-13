Surrey Creep Catchers face slander lawsuit over ‘false’ accusations

An Abbotsford restaurant owner is suing the president of Surrey Creep Catchers for what he said was “malicious, high-handed, callous and arrogant conduct,” according to a defamation lawsuit filed in Chilliwack Law Courts on Feb. 28.

In his notice of claim against Ryan LaForge, Jamie Su alleged that LaForge’s group — a cross-Canada network of vigilante groups who impersonate children in order to entrap alleged pedophiles — falsely accused him, causing him “ridicule, hatred and contempt, … personal embarrassment and humiliation.”

The allegations against LaForge have not been tested in court, nor has the Surrey Creep Catchers president filed a statement of defence by time of publication.

“The plaintiff's family's restaurant has been clearly identified and maligned as a result …” Su’s lawsuit stated. “The malicious, high-handed, callous and arrogant conduct of the defendant … displays a wanton and flagrant disregard for the plaintiff's rights.”

The civil defamation case centres around what it described as Surrey Creep Catchers publishing on Facebook “falsely and maliciously” about Su on Feb. 6, including a video described as having at least 56,000 views.

The accusation, Su stated, was made “with malice knowing that (it) was false or in careless disregard as to whether it was true or not.”

An investigation by CTV’s W5 program last month scrutinized the rise of the vigilante group across Canada, and raised questions about whether financial motives — particularly by those selling Creepcatcher merchandise to local chapter members — may be encouraging false accusations.