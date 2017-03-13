Violence against nurses on the rise says BC Nurses Union

The BC Nurses’ Union says nurses need more protection against violent patients and is calling for harsher sentences for those who physically assault nurses and security personnel at healthcare sites.

About three violence-related injuries happen everyday among B.C.’s healthcare and social workers, according to the union. That number was calculated from a 2015 WorkSafe BC report that found a 50 per cent increase in the overall violence-related injury rate from 2006 to 2015.

But even those numbers are probably underestimates of the real risk to healthcare workers, said BCNU president Gayle Duteil.

“When it comes to nurses, there’s a chronic underreporting of violent incidents,” she said.

“We need to educate our management, the public, and our nurses that violence is not part of the job and it’s not their fault.”