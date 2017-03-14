BC Liberals 'could make this change before election day': Democracy Watch

Premier Christy Clark's critics inside and outside the Legislature reacted with scorn to her party's pledge to create an "independent panel" to examine political donations in B.C. if she's re-elected on May 9.

On Monday, her government also tabled a bill to require all donations over $100 be reported within two weeks, a frequency already adopted by her BC Liberal on its website recently.

Related stories:

Watchdog group Democracy Watch's co-founder blasted the move as "too little, too late" for Clark's government, which has held power for 16 years.



“If the BC Liberals really wanted to they could make this change before election day,” Duff Conacher said in a statement Monday afternoon. In an earlier interview with Metro, he called B.C.'s weak political contributions laws a “system of legalized bribery.”

"The BC Liberals’ donation disclosure bill is too little, too late," Conacher added, "and, even if it is enacted before the election, voters shouldn't believe Premier Clark’s likely false claim that future changes are possible.

“If the B.C. Liberals were serious about changing the province’s unethical, undemocratic political donation system, they wouldn’t have spent the past year dishonestly claiming that the current system is fine and rejecting changes proposed by the opposition parties and many others."

Clark's panel promise and legislation came three days after the RCMP launched a criminal investigation of allegations that corporate lobbyists were making political donations to the government, then being illegally reimbursed by their employers for them.

On Friday, Elections BC handed over the investigation into the allegations to police in order to assure the public of their independence managing the May 9 election.

The New Democrats, Greens and independent MLA Vicki Huntington all introduced legislation this year to ban corporate and union donations and cap individual donation limits.

"After years of watching Christy Clark fight to maintain the influence of big money, British Columbians have no reason to believe her claims that she might finally do the right thing after the election," said NDP leader John Horgan in a statement. “Make no mistake: Christy Clark knows that the real issue is big money’s influence on government, and she could put a stop to it today."

Meanwhile, B.C. Green leader Andrew Weaver called Clark's moves after the scandal exploded this month "an insult to the people of B.C."

"This announcement is merely a smokescreen for Christy Clark and the BC Liberals," he said in a statement, "to pretend that they are showing leadership on an unethical and unaccountable electoral finance system that they have exploited for massive partisan gain."

The BC Liberals are heading into a provincial election campaign with a more-than $12 million warchest. Clark is hosting an upcoming Leader's Dinner in April costing donors $500-a-plate, or $10,000 to sit at her table.



Last week, a Forum Research poll found that seven-in-ten British Columbians want to ban corporate and union donations, the allegations add fuel to longstanding criticism of what Conacher told Metro “amounts to a system of legalized bribery” in a province that’s “one of the worst, one of the most undemocratic and unethical political donation systems of anywhere in Canada.”

The BC Liberals' so-called "cash-for-access" exclusive fundraisers are also facing criticism for allowing high-paying donors access to Cabinet ministers without donors required to declare it as lobbying.

The government has insisted such fundraisers do not influence its policies; donors at such events have later been awarded billions of taxpayer-funded contracts. But after coming under criticism in the media, Clark announced she’d no longer collect a $50,000 annual salary top-up from the party for those fundraising activities, on top of her $190,000-a-year public salary.