Collision between semi-trailer, truck and moose kills man in northwestern B.C.

NEW HAZELTON, B.C. — An accident involving two vehicles and a moose has killed a 32-year-old man in northwestern British Columbia.

RCMP in New Hazelton say an eastbound tractor-trailer hit the moose on Highway 16 late Friday evening and the force of the collision hurled the animal into the path of a westbound pickup truck.

Investigators say the resulting impact pushed the pickup truck off the road, where it landed upside down in a ditch, killing the driver and seriously injuring his passenger.

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson says RCMP and the coroner's service continue to investigate. (CJFW)

