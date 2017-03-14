First Nations resource coalition welcomes new member from Fort Nelson

FORT NELSON, B.C. — A community in northeastern British Columbia is joining a group advocating for First Nations' opportunities and influence in resource projects.

Fort Nelson First Nation says it will formally participate in the First Nations Major Projects Coalition.

Acting Chief Sharleen Gale says they see value in working with other First Nations to advance their economic and environmental interests in projects on their territories.

There are now 28 elected and hereditary First Nations in the coalition, but a news release on the announcement says Fort Nelson First Nation is the first from northeastern B.C.

Chief Joe Bevan, the coalition chair, says the new member unites First Nations' business interests from the north coast to the province's northeast.

The B.C. government has said the Horn River Basin near Fort Nelson is one of the world's most promising areas for liquefied natural gas extraction.

Leading up to the 2013 provincial election, Premier Christy Clark promised the LNG industry would generate billions of dollars in investments and 100,000 jobs.