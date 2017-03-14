Homicide detectives say latest fatal shooting in Surrey, B.C., was targeted

SURREY, B.C. — A 29-year-old man has been identified as the victim of the latest deadly shooting in Surrey, B.C.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says Surrey resident Birinderjeet Justin Bhangu was shot several times on Monday afternoon as he sat in his SUV in the parking lot of a hotel and sports complex on the Fraser Highway.

Cpl. Meghan Foster says in a news release that Bhangu was rushed to hospital but could not be saved.

She says he was known to police and evidence collected at the scene suggests the shooting was targeted.

Officers are searching for a dark-coloured Nissan Pathfinder that investigators say fled the scene.