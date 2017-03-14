Man stabbed in East Vancouver home invasion

Police were called to a home on Ferndale Street near Lakewood Drive around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday after receiving reports of an occupant being stabbed.

When police arrived they found a 27-year-old man with stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital and is now recovering in his home. Shortly afterward, police used a dog to track down a 19-year-old man who was still in the area. Police said the suspect is new to Vancouver and doesn’t have a significant criminal history.

According to Sgt. Randy Fincham, there were also multiple reports of cars being broken into around the same time, and police are still investigating if both incidents are related.

“We believe there was a person breaking into cars in the East Hastings area and we’re hoping if somebody did have their car broken into last night, and if they did see somebody out of the ordinary last night, around their car, around their home at 1 a.m. in the area of Nanaimo and East Hastings, we appreciate them giving us a phone call,” said Fincham.

Police believe the attack was targeted, but are still investigating a motivation. At this point they don’t believe the suspect has any relationship to the victim or other occupants of the home.

Vancouver police are also investigating an overnight homicide on Tuesday in the Downtown Eastside where a man was stabbed and later died in hospital.

“We don’t see violent incidents like this very often, certainly not in this short of a time frame, there have been seven homicide in Vancouver so far in 2017. We don’t see numbers like this usually this early in the time of the year and to see a stabbing, they’re quite rare as well,” said Fincham.

Police were called to East Hastings Street between Main and Columbia Street around 3:30 a.m. and found a man suffering from a serious stab wound in front of 138 East Hastings St.

Paramedics took him to hospital but he did not survive.

Fincham said the incident may have been a result of a scuffle and doesn’t seem to related to any past homicides. No arrests have been made yet in this case.