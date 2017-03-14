New Metro Vancouver ad campaign warns teens of online “sexploitation”

A Coquitlam-based non-profit hopes a new ad campaign will make tweens and teenagers think twice before sending compromising images of themselves to strangers who have befriended them online.

“It happens in every community and it can happen to every young person,” said Diane Snowdon, founder of the Children of the Street Society. “It could be someone who has connected with them, and after having communication online convinces them to send them (an image). Once they have that first image, then they start extorting for more images.”

B.C. teenager Amanda Todd, who took her life after being extorted and bullied online, is one of the most well-known victims of this kind of online predator. Recently, an Australian university professor was found to have gathered thousands of images from children by convincing them he was singer Justin Bieber. Gavin Douglas Chalmers was charged last week with 931 sex offenses against at least 157 children.

According to Cybertip, a tipline to report sexual exploitation of children, reports of this kind of extortion rose 40% in 2016.

Children of the Street Society created the ads with Cosette, a Vancouver advertising agency. They show young people who appear to be naked, their bodies covered by a “Terms and Conditions” box — similar to what would show up when an iPhone user downloads an update to an app.

The text reads: “Sending this photo will allow the recipient access to more compromising photos and videos of your person, to be made available at their request…Sending this photo will give a complete stranger unlimited access to your most private moments.”

Snowdon says the ads are not just meant for young people, but for their parents as well.