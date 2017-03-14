News / Vancouver

One injured, one in custody after home invasion in northeast Vancouver

Vancouver Police say they have arrested a suspect, less than an hour after a man was stabbed during a violent home invasion in East Vancouver.

Staff Sgt. Randy Fincham issued a news release saying the suspect was picked up at around 2 a.m., as officers patrolled the neighbourhood in northeast Vancouver where the home invasion occurred.

A service dog was used to stop the 19-year-old man after police say he ran when confronted by officers, and the suspect was taken to hospital for treatment but remains in custody.

The 27-year-old stabbing victim was with several other people in the home when the break-in occurred at about 1:15 a.m.

Fincham says the unnamed victim has a serious wound and remains in hospital, but no one else was hurt and none of the residents know the suspect.

An investigation continues.

