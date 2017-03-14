Pendant with grandmother’s ashes swiped in Abbotsford break-in

Abbotsford police are asking for the public’s help after a pendant containing a grandmother’s ashes was swiped during a vehicle break-in on Sunday.

The pendant was among several items stolen from a woman’s car after someone broke into a woman’s underground parking lot at her apartment in the 33300 block of George Ferguson Way.

In a statement Tuesday, police said the pendant was of little monetary value, but of immense sentimental value to the victim and her family. The woman was devastated by the loss of the ashes.

The pendant, a silver capsule about an inch and a half in length, was stung on a silver chain from the rearview mirror.