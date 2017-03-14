Poppy crosswalk to honour veterans in Vernon, B.C., rejected by legion

VERNON, B.C. — Vernon Mayor Akbal Mund says the city is working on a new plan to honour veterans after the Royal Canadian Legion rejected a proposed poppy crosswalk.

The British Columbia city likened the proposal to rainbow crosswalks celebrating LGBTQ diversity.

But Mund says the legion has advised Vernon that it opposes using the poppy symbol on surfaces that are walked or driven on.

The mayor says the city is considering other options, including a tribute path near Cenotaph Park.

He says the path could include poppy signs on lamp posts.