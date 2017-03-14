Stanley Park herons officially return

It’s official: the herons of Stanley Park are back.

For the past 17 years, between 80 and 100 pairs of Pacific blue herons have returned to a spot on the edge of the park near Beach Ave. and the tennis courts.

“This time of year it’s super exciting for us because we don’t know if they’re going to come back,” said Greg Hart, urban wildlife programs coordinator with the Stanley Park Ecology Society. Hart spoke to Metro on March 3, a day after the male herons had first been spotted returning to the nesting sites in the grove of trees they’ve been returning to since 2001.

Herons have been observed living in Stanley Park for nearly 100 years. Prior to the Beach Ave. spot, they made nests further inside the park at Brockton Point. Their current nesting site is unusual because it’s so near streets and apartment buildings.

“They picked this area back in 2001 despite being near the tennis courts and cars that drive by and the West End,” Hart said.

“It’s cool that they are tolerant of people and that’s what makes it so exciting: they are accessible and they’re unique in that regard.”

Pacific blue herons are a species at risk because of threats to their habitat. Half of the population live in Canada, and most of those birds make their home in the Lower Mainland — the most populated part of B.C.