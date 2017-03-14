News / Vancouver

Stanley Park herons officially return

Since 2001, around 80 to 100 pairs of herons have returned to a spot at the edge of Stanley Park to raise their chicks

A Pacific great blue heron sitting on a nest in Stanley Park (this photo is from a previous year)

Courtesy Stanley Park Ecology Society/Michael Schmidt

It’s official: the herons of Stanley Park are back.

For the past 17 years, between 80 and 100 pairs of Pacific blue herons have returned to a spot on the edge of the park near Beach Ave. and the tennis courts.

A screenshot from the Vancouver Park Board's heron cam. Click the image to go to the live webcam

Vancouver Park Board

“This time of year it’s super exciting for us because we don’t know if they’re going to come back,” said Greg Hart, urban wildlife programs coordinator with the Stanley Park Ecology Society. Hart spoke to Metro on March 3, a day after the male herons had first been spotted returning to the nesting sites in the grove of trees they’ve been returning to since 2001.

From below, the large nests can clearly be seen in the bare branches of a grove of trees on the edge of Stanley Park. It's unusual for the birds to nest so near human activity, but after nearly 20 years in this spot, this heron population seems to be thriving

Courtesy Stanley Park Ecology Society/Michael Schmidt

Herons have been observed living in Stanley Park for nearly 100 years. Prior to the Beach Ave. spot, they made nests further inside the park at Brockton Point. Their current nesting site is unusual because it’s so near streets and apartment buildings.

Heron chicks in Stanley Park (this photo is from a previous year)

Courtesy Stanley Park Ecology Society/Michael Schmidt

“They picked this area back in 2001 despite being near the tennis courts and cars that drive by and the West End,” Hart said.

“It’s cool that they are tolerant of people and that’s what makes it so exciting: they are accessible and they’re unique in that regard.”

A heron carries a twig to a nesting site in Stanley Park. The herons often repair and reuse nests from previous years

Courtesy Stanley Park Ecology Society/Michael Schmidt

Pacific blue herons are a species at risk because of threats to their habitat. Half of the population live in Canada, and most of those birds make their home in the Lower Mainland — the most populated part of B.C.

Visitors to Stanley Park can observe the birds at the fenced-off nesting grounds or get a birds-eye-view via a webcam that’s been set up by the Vancouver Park Board. “They are wildlife,” Hart added, “so treat them with respect and let them find their own food and give them the space they need.”

