Vancouver airport ranked best in North America eight years running

Vancouver International Airport (YVR) has been named the best airport in North America at the Skytrax World Airport Awards for the eight consecutive year.

More than 13.8 million passenger conducted surveys in 550 airports around the world. The survey measured 39 elements of airport services ranging from check-in security, border clearance process, transportation availability and passenger amenities and friendliness.

“This award also showcases the strength of the Canadian airport system, which enables innovation and the pursuit of excellence in overall airport operations and the passenger experience,” said Vancouver Airport’s communication specialist, Tess Messmer in a press release.