Vancouver fifth best city for quality of life

Vancouver is the fifth best city in the world for quality of life.

For the seventh year in a row, the West Coast city has placed in the top 10 of Mercer’s annual quality of living ranking and is the top city in North America.

Overall, Vienna ranked first and Zurich second. Auckland (which came third) and Vancouver were the only non-European cities in the top 10.

The annual ranking of 231 world cities enables multinational companies to compensate employees fairly when placing them on international assignments, said Mercer in a press release Tuesday.

Baghdad (231) ranked as the worst quality of life of cities surveyed, below Bangui (230) in the Central African Republic and Sana’a (229) in Yemen.

Canadian cities did well in the list, with Toronto ranked 16th, Ottawa 18th, Montreal 23rd and Calgary 33rd. San Francisco was the top U.S. city at 29th.

This year’s survey also included a ranking of civic infrastructure. Again, Vancouver was top in North America, tying for ninth with Hamburg and Zurich.

Here is the full top-10 list:



2017 Mercer Quality of Life ranking

1 Vienna, Austria

2 Zurich, Switzerland

3 Auckland, New Zealand

4 Munich, Germany

5 Vancouver, Canada

6 Dusseldorf, Germany

7 Frankfurt, Germany

8 Geneva, Switzerland

9 Copenhagen, Denmark