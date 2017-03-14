Vancouver police investigate Downtown Eastside stabbing turned homicide
The man was suffering from a serious stab wound and later died in hospital
Vancouver police are investigating an overnight homicide in the Downtown Eastside where a man was stabbed and later died in hospital.
Police were called to East Hastings Street between Main and Columbia Street around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday and found a man suffering from a serious stab wound in front of 138 East Hastings Street.
Paramedics took him to hospital but he did not survive.
No arrests have been made yet and the investigation is still ongoing.