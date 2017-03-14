Vancouver among most startup-friendly cities in the world: report

Vancouver is among the most startup-friendly cities in the world and the best city for tech entrepreneurs in Canada, according to a new Genome Startup report.

Vancouver ranked 15th in the world with highest number of startups per capita according to the report, with Seattle coming in at 10th place and Toronto ranked 16th. Silicon Valley came in first.

Vancouver scored average on four out of five measures including talent and startup experience but came up big in the category ‘global reach,’ with 57 per cent of customers coming from out of the country.

It’s a testament to the city’s diverse population, said entrepreneur and immigrant Wyle Baoween.

“I think for us, we are really blessed to be in Vancouver. It’s a great place to support our mission of gender and racial equality.”

Baoween’s startup, HRx Technology Inc., helps companies create a more diverse workforce by taking unconscious bias out of the hiring process. He says Vancouver, where half of residents’ first language is not English, is the perfect place to start his business.

“Our target clients are organizations in Vancouver that are really progressive and they really care about gender and racial equity. They believe that diversity brings creativity to the workforce.”

The head analyst at Vancouver’s Economic Commission agrees. His team worked with Genome Startup to gather data for the report.

“One of my favourite stats is we have more Americans in our city than any other place outside of the States in the planet,” said James Raymond, manager of research and analysis at VEC.

“We’re the most American city outside of America. We are also the most Asian city outside of Asia.”

In fact, 30 per cent of Vancouver’s entrepreneurs are immigrants, compared to the global average of 19 per cent and Seattle’s 23 per cent. One famous example is Vancouverite Shahrzad Rafati, an Iranian immigrant who founded Broadband.tv, the third largest video streaming site in the world after Facebook and Google.

Other notable local startups include Plenty of Fish, which sold for $557 million, and Bitstew, which sold for $157 million.

Despite those big names, Raymond told Metro he was still “pleasantly surprised” Vancouver ranked so close to big hubs like Singapore and Paris.

“We’re still quite small compared to the other ecosystems … the competition for this is so intense. Every global city wants to be on this list.”

But while Vancouver may be making a name for itself as startup central, it is also known for its unaffordable housing prices. Raymond says that is one of the downsides of becoming a tech hub – look at the other cities on the Genome Startup list, he said.

“Looking at the cities, New York, London, San Francisco – nearly all of those cities I see there have affordable housing challenges.”

The lack of affordable housing, while a legitimate problem, probably didn’t hurt Vancouver much in this report simply because other tech hubs are also very expensive, he explained.