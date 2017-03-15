B.C. teen charged after Texas boy reports online luring allegations

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — A teenager in British Columbia has been charged with offences including luring a child, making child pornography, sexual interference and extortion involving an 11-year-old boy in the United States.

Abbotsford police says officers were contacted last October by investigators from Texas after the boy reported alleged cyberbullying and extortion, including threats of repercussions if he didn't supply naked or sexual images.

Const. Ian MacDonald says in a news release that officers in Abbotsford seized computers and a cellphone from a home in February.

Charges were laid against the teenaged boy this month.

Because of the ages of the accused and the alleged victim, MacDonald says no further details can be released.