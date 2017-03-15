B.C. restaurants served up more than $1M in political donations

As scandal continues to brew over British Columbia’s lax rules on cash-for-access political donations — which a government watchdog told Metro amounts to a “system of legalized bribery” — the lucrative restaurant and hospitality industry’s gifts are under scrutiny.

The sector has donated at least $1 million to the BC Liberals, according to Elections B.C.’s online records.

That includes massive donations from the province’s largest restaurant chains since 2005: The Keg and its listed directors with Elections BC gave nearly $350,000; Joey and Earls restaurants nearly $355,000; and the Cactus Club donated nearly $257,000. Esposito group (which runs Finnegan’s) gave nearly $35,000, Hy's and Wendy's each nearly $20,000, McDonald's nearly $17,500, Donnelly Group $15,500, and White Spot nearly $12,500.

Meanwhile, the lobby association B.C. Restaurant & Food Services Association and its national counterpart donated nearly $15,000 to the BC Liberals over that period.

“Political donations turn into influence, there's no doubt about it,” argued Stu Shields, a B.C.-based national representative with Unifor. “The rich people get to buy their influence by making political donations.

“Their parties, when they get elected, reciprocate with employment and labour laws that put the screws to the workers and benefit the employers.”

Shields pointed to the slow pace at which the province has raised its minimum wage, and only by $0.40 last year to $10.85 an hour, except $9.60 for liquor servers. Likewise, the government’s liquor law reforms have been praised by the hospitality sector.

“Certainly, the hospitality industry — all these restaurants, bars and various employer associations — have got a huge stake in it,” Shields said. “If they were staring down the barrel of a $4 to $5-an-hour wage increase, that would hit their bottom lines and the huge profits they’re making.

“And look at the labour laws … on balance, all the legislation and regulations passed by the Liberals have favoured the employers.”

For its own part, Unifor and its locals have donated nearly $150,000 to the New Democrats — and none to the BC Liberals — since the union was formed in 2013, the result of a merger between the Canadian Auto Workers (CAW) and the Communications, Energy and Paperworkers Union of Canada (CEP).

Prior to that, the CAW gave nearly $240,000 to the NDP, $2,000 to the B.C. Green Party, and none to the BC Liberals since 2005; the CEP, meanwhile, gave only a single donation to the NDP two months before the 2013 election — a single contribution of $11,322.

“We donate heavily,” Shields acknowledged when asked about Unifor’s contributions. “We're unapologetic for our political activism.

“We encourage our locals to back candidates, not necessarily political parties, who support our issues and interests, and our members’ families’ lives.”

Several unions and their B.C. Federation of Labour have officially called for banning union and corporate donations, which the labour movement has argued are a necessary evil unless both are outlawed.

And though the NDP have garnered the vast majority of union contributions in the province, exceptions include the Iron Workers union who recently endorsed the BC Liberals.

“You look at the NDP, who are often seen as worker-friendly, but even they've still got a long way to go to say they're union-friendly,” Shields said. “They're closer to the mark.