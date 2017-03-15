BC SPCA seize 27 animals from Burns Lake property

The BC SPCA seized 27 animals, including a litter of two-day old puppies and several pregnant horses, from a property near Burns Lake.

The investigation could result in animal cruelty charges, the organization said in a written release.

The owner of the Cheslatta property does not live on site and the animals were left tethered outdoors in -15 C weather, according to the BC SPCA.

“Many of the seized animals were underweight and some were showing signs of dehydration,” said SPCA constable Dale Bakken.

The horses had no shelter, no water, and limited access to food, he added.

“They were eating snow for hydration.”

The 13 dogs and seven puppies found are staying at the SPCA in Prince George and the horses are being cared for at a nearby equine rescue group.