Pharmacists petition to take ‘gateway drug’ codeine off the shelf in midst of fentanyl crisis

A group of B.C. and Alberta pharmacists are petitioning the federal government to put codeine products out of the reach of addicts as part of their campaign to address the growing fentanyl crisis.

People can buy the opioid and painkiller, codeine, without a prescription at pharmacies but only when it is mixed with other substances. This commonly comes in the form of Tylenol 1s, where a small amount of codeine is mixed with acetaminophen.

But people who abuse the drug can suffer acute liver damage and develop an addiction that can lead to the consumption of harder opioids. With the fentanyl crisis showing no signs of slowing down, health authorities need to take codeine off pharmacy shelves earlier rather than later, say some healthcare professionals.

“Codeine can be a gateway drug toward fentanyl,” said Brett Sunku, a B.C. pharmacist with the group, Canadian Healthcare Professionals for Evidence based Drug Policy.

“It seems like a smaller anthill compared to the mountain that is fentanyl but what codeine can be is a starting point for someone who starts going down the road to fentanyl.”

Metro spoke to one opioid drug therapy patient who said her addiction started more than 20 years ago with Tylenol 3s and resulted in losing her job and children.

When asked whether limiting access to codeine would push addicts to harder drugs, Sunku countered by saying addiction is a mental health illness that pharmacists are not equipped to address.

He says people need better access to harm reduction strategies but that providing people with Tylenol 1s is not harm reduction – many people develop liver disease as a result of taking Tylenol 1s to satisfy their addiction.

The federal Minister of Health, Jane Philpott, was not available for an interview but a spokesperson said staff are working on a series of fentanyl-related initiatives including reducing easy access to opioids.

In a November 2016 statement, Health Canada committed to changing regulations to make low-dose codeine products – such as Tylenol 1s – prescription only.

The ministry spokesperson was not able to comment on when such changes would be implemented.

But at least one provincial regulatory body says it would be on board with the change.

“Our goal is that all codeine containing drugs require a prescription,” said the Alberta College of Pharmacists in a statement of support to CHPEDP.

Its B.C. counterpart was more hesitant to declare their support but told Metro it is aware of research recommending such a move.

“It probably is a good idea but we don’t have an official position,” said Bob Nakagawa, head registrar at College of Pharmacists of BC.