Compared to other 'financial centres,' Vancouver rents are somewhat reasonable

Vancouver is known as being the most expensive city in Canada to both own a home and to rent.

But a new analysis from rental portal site RentCafe.com shows that compared to other “financial centres,” renting in Vancouver is actually a pretty good deal. However, despite Toronto and Montreal both ranking much higher up the list of top financial centres, they still have lower average rents than Vancouver.

RentCafe used an existing financial centres ranking, the Global Financial Centres Index. That index ranks London, New York and Singapor the top three financial centres; Vancouver comes in at 24th. The cities are rated on a mix of factors, such as business environment, financial sector development, infrastructure, talent and reputation.

Toronto is 13th on the list, while Montreal ranks 15th.

RentCafe says among all the cities on the global finance list, Vancouver has the 24th highest rents. Toronto comes in 26th on that list while Montreal sits at 29th place.