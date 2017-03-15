Family searches for answers in death of young man in Vancouver

A park bench near the south side of the Cambie Bridge has become a poignant memorial to a young man who was found there the morning of March 6.

In an email sent to Metro, family member Ken Canuel described Jeffrey Daniel Canuel, 26, as a “healthy, outgoing, hard-working Canadian.”

Ken Canuel wrote that Jeffrey, a resident of New Westminster, was found in the early morning hours of March 6 with no visible injuries. He was last seen at Funky Winker Beans, a bar and live music venue, at 37 W. Hastings St.

“We are looking for any information about what happen between midnight and six a.m. and when he was found and pronounced dead by paramedics,” Ken Canuel wrote.

The family was also frustrated with the length of time it takes to get an autopsy and toxicology report. In the midst of B.C.’s opioid overdose crisis, the BC Coroners Service says it can expedite toxicology testing in some cases, “depending on the circumstances of death and the extent of investigations ordered.”