Rescue team launches civil lawsuit, alleges misleading fundraising by B.C. group

VANCOUVER — A Vancouver-area search and rescue team has launched legal action against a society it alleges is raising funds by claiming to act on behalf of volunteer search teams across British Columbia.

North Shore Rescue has filed a civil claim in B.C. Supreme Court seeking damages and an immediate halt to the fundraising activities of the Search and Rescue Society of British Columbia.

North Shore Rescue alleges in a statement of claim filed with the court that the society seeks public donations by claiming to represent the organization, adding that search and rescue teams do not raise money by phone in B.C.

Glen Redden, vice-president of the Search and Rescue Society of B.C., says he is "dumbfounded" by the legal action and the case has no merit.

He says his group is a registered charity that has been around for 33 years, providing a last option for families when other searches have been called off.

The civil claim alleges the society disrupts legitimate fundraising by North Shore Rescue, diverts funds from the team and has damaged public goodwill toward search teams.