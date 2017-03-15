Alleged Vancouver carjacking ends in fiery crash

A 34-year-old Burnaby man was arrested after he allegedly carjacked a taxi in the Downtown Eastside, sped through the city and caused a fiery crash in East Vancouver.

A man jumped into a Black Top Cab at West Hastings Street and Carrall Street in the Downtown Eastside at 7:15 p.m., according to a police statement Wednesday morning. The man forced the driver from the cab, striking him several times. The driver received minor injuries.

The man then sped southbound on Carrall and drove at a high speed through the Downtown Eastside along Prior Street, eventually crashing into another vehicle at Clark Drive and Venables Street.

The taxi burst into flames.

The man tried, unsuccessfully, to carjack another vehicle at the red light. The driver of that vehicle, a 40-year-old woman from North Vancouver, was shaken up, but not injured.

When police arrived, they found the taxi in flames and the man pinned to the ground by a member of the public.