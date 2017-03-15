WHL Roundup: Kehler helps Oil Kings end 12-game winless skid with OT victory

CRANBROOK, B.C. — Colton Kehler scored in overtime as the Edmonton Oil Kings snapped a 12-game winless skid with a 3-2 victory over the Kootenay Ice on Tuesday in Western Hockey League action.

Davis Koch's goal early in the third period forced the extra period for the Oil Kings (21-43-6). Tyson Gruninger also scored for Edmonton as Josh Dechaine made 20 saves for the win.

Brett Davis and Jake Elmer supplied the offence for the Ice (14-43-12), who extended their winless slide to seven games. Payton Lee stopped 32-of-35 shots.

Neither team scored on the power play. The Oil Kings had one man advantage and Kootenay had two.

---

RAIDERS 3 WARRIORS 2 (OT)

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Simon Stransky had the overtime winner as Prince Albert slipped past the Warriors.

Max Martin and Parker Kelly scored in regulation time for the Raiders (20-43-7).

Noah Gregor's goal late in the third period forced overtime for Moose Jaw (41-19-9). Dmitri Zaitsev also scored.

---

BRONCOS 6 WHEAT KINGS 3

BRANDON, Man. — Artyom Minulin, Tyler Steenbergen and Arthur Miller all had power-play goals as Swift Current doubled up on the Wheat Kings.

Lane Pederson had the eventual winner as the Broncos (38-21-10) won their third straight. Riley Stotts and Glenn Gawdin also found the back of the net.

Tanner Kaspick, Nolan Patrick and Ty Lewis replied for Brandon (30-29-10).

---

PATS 5 BLADES 4

REGINA — Connor Hobbs's power-play goal at the 15:22 mark of the third period was the winner as the Pats held off Saskatoon.

Nick Henry, Jeff de Wit, Sam Steel and Josh Mahura rounded out the attack for Regina (49-12-8).

Michael Farren's power-play goal with 1:17 left in the third brought the Blades (27-34-9) to within a goal. Caleb Fantillo, Dryden Michaud and Josh Paterson also scored.

---

REBELS 8 TIGERS 3

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Brandon Hagel had two goals and two assists to power Red Deer's rout of the Tigers.

Jordan Roy also scored twice for the Rebels (29-28-12), while Lane Zablocki, Austin Glover, Evan Polei and Michael Spacek chipped in as well.

Matt Bradley, Zach Fischer and Max Gerlach all had power-play goals as Medicine Hat (49-20-1) saw its three-game winning streak snapped.

---

GIANTS 5 ROYALS 3

LANGLEY, B.C. — James Malm struck twice as Vancouver ended an eight-game winless skid with a victory over Victoria.

Ty Ronning put away the winner early in the third period for the Giants (20-43-6), while Brayden Watts and Jordan Wharrie also scored.

Matthew Phillips had a pair of goals for the Royals (37-27-6). Blake Bargar added a single.

---

WINTERHAWKS 6 AMERICANS 1

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Keegan Iverson scored twice, including the power-play winner, as Portland downed Tri-City.

Skyler McKenzie scored his 42nd of the season for the Winterhawks (39-27-4), while Lane Gilliss, Jake Gricius and Brett Clayton also found the back of the net.