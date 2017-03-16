5 things Airbnb hosts need to know about paying taxes

Tax season is fast approaching and Airbnb hosts should get ready to pay taxes on their income, says one tax adviser.

Airbnb is sending a reminder to its 55,000 Canadian hosts this week to file their taxes on their short-term rental income. Many hosts are not aware they need to pay taxes on that revenue, says Valorie Elgar, a senior tax professional with H&R Block.

“I’m sure a lot of people don’t even know they have to file. This is an initiative on our part to raise awareness, because I’m sure [the Canadian Revenue Agency] is going to be targeting this,” she said.

Airbnb is partnering with H&R Block to offer a discount on tax-services for hosts.

A 2016 City of Vancouver survey found 10 per cent of respondents reported listing a short-term rental unit at least once in the past year. A typical host in Vancouver earns $6,600 from an average of 58 nights per year, according to Airbnb.

Vancouver city staff are set to present council with a report this spring that suggests all short-term rentals be subject to a business licence and hosts will not be allowed to list secondary suite such as basement suites on Airbnb.

So what do Airbnb hosts need to do when it comes to filing taxes? Here are a few things to keep in mind.

1. Yes, you have to report your Airbnb income

People must pay taxes on any income they earn, including money from Airbnb, said Elgar. Many people make the mistake of not setting aside money for taxes on rental income, she said.

“Every dollar of income must be reported to Canada Revenue.”

2. No, the City won’t be able to nail you for listing on Airbnb if you pay taxes

Canada Revenue Agency does not differentiate between incomes from long versus short-term rentals, according to Elgar.

“When you are declaring it, you’re not necessarily saying you are doing Airbnb per say. You are saying you are renting out a portion of your home, which is completely legal."

3. Fill out tax form T776 – Statement of Real Estate Rentals

All income from property rentals should be reported on a federal tax form called T776, Statement of Real Estate Rentals, says Elgar.

4. Register for a GST number

If you make more than $30,000 from short-term rentals, you are required to charge GST to your customers and then transfer that money to the CRA, said Elgar. That means registering for a GST number.

5. Claim your expenses