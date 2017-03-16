Drug overdoses suspected in 12 Vancouver deaths last week

Vancouver police suspect 12 deaths that occurred in the city last week are linked to drug overdoses, with four of those suspected deaths happening on just one day on Sunday, March 12.

The information is included a second weekly update sent out by the City of Vancouver to highlight the ongoing drug overdose crisis, which took the lives of 922 British Columbians in 2016. The city is planning to issue these updates every week for the foreseeable future, communications staff confirmed.

Calls to police and to Vancouver Fire and Rescue are down from the previous week, but are still much higher than normal.

Fentanyl crisis:

While most of the deaths occurred in the Downtown Eastside, a “significant” number happened outside of the downtown area. And while there is a public perception that overdoses spike the day following “welfare Wednesday,” the city says Vancouver police and fire data shows “overdoses are happening all the time and are very challenging to predict.”

Calls appear to spike on weekends, according to data from Vancouver Fire and Rescue Service and the Vancouver Police Department.

The illicit drug supply is widely contaminated with fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid that is more likely to lead to overdose. But in November 2016 an even more potent form of the opioid, carfentanil, was found to be present in Vancouver street drugs.