Tens of millions from realty, resource sectors sign of ‘influence of big money’

Debate continued in the Legislature Wednesday about the ongoing cash-for-access donations scandal, with the BC Liberals saying the whole controversy “will be resolved” by their bill requiring faster reporting by parties — and NDP leader John Horgan accusing them of building “a stone wall of silence” on allegations the powerful are buying influence with cash.

British Columbia’s lax rules on political donations — which a government watchdog told Metro amounts to a “system of legalized bribery” — have been subject of scrutiny from nongovernment critics and the NDP, Greens and independent opposition in Victoria.

Andrew Wilkinson, the province’s advanced education minister, lauded the BC Liberals’ newly introduced Bill 4, the Election Amendment Act, introduced Monday.

Related stories:

“This bill is designed to address the transparency issues around disclosure of donations to political parties in a timely fashion,” he told lawmakers. “This is an important function in our society, and I think it bears notice right off the bat that this party, the BC Liberal party, has moved toward timely disclosure … However, the other major political party of British Columbia, the NDP, has flatly refused to go down this path for reasons that are only known to them.”

BC Liberals tabled their bill after an explosive Globe and Mail report alleging that lobbyists were illegally reimbursed by the companies they worked for, leading the RCMP to open a criminal investigation — by its Federal Serious and Organized Crime section’s Sensitive Investigations Unit, Metro has learned.

But a look at the existing contributions records made public by Elections BC — which span from 2005 until 2015 — already paints a picture of a political system awash in cash. And when that cash is broken down into industries and sectors, critics say it reveals “coincidences” between BC Liberals policies and B.C.’s most powerful economic players.

Tied for the largest donors by sector is the booming real estate and development sector, almost exclusively donating to the governing BC Liberals, and union and labour groups’ almost unanimous support for the Official Opposition, the NDP.

Both forked over at least $13.4 million over the decade reported, though is actually likely larger if individual directors, owners and potentially lobbyists were factored in.

The next largest political donors — all largely supportive of the BC Liberals to the tune of more than 90 per cent — were the oil and gas industry, forestry, mining and construction. The alcohol sales, finance and restaurant sectors also donated more than $1 million each to the BC Liberals.

“Quite often the government’s policy decisions are based on various sectors of the economy,” said Dermod Travis, with the watchdog Integrity B.C., in a phone interview. “When you see forestry and mining high on the list, and then see those companies getting BC Hydro incentives … it gives you a better sense of the relationships not just between each company and the government, but between each sector and the government.”

As for the high level of union donations to the NDP, Travis said as long as they remain in opposition, such contributions have little effect on policy. But he favours banning both corporate and union donations, and capping individual limits, because of big money’s “corrosive” effects.