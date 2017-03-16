13-year-old laces them up with Vancouver Canucks' Bo Horvat

Born with a heart defect, Matt Snow-Ross was told he wouldn’t be able to play sports. But that didn’t stop Matt from playing hockey and even hitting the ice with the Canucks on Wednesday morning.

The 13-year-old’s complicated heart defect resulted in three surgeries. His time spent at Children’s Hospital was the first of many encounters with the Canucks.

“I think with every surgery he had they were in for a visit and he really got to know them,” said Matt’s mom, Frances Snow.

At the age of eight, Matt finally had his doctor’s approval to try hockey. According to his dad, Russ Ross, once he did get the chance to play, Matt was instantly hooked.

“When Matt was born they told us he probably wouldn’t play any sports,” said Ross. “He wouldn’t be able to keep up with the other kids and ever since he was old enough to turn on the TV, he would never turn on cartoons, he always turned on the sports channels and watched games and highlights.”

According to Snow, Matt was qualified to be a part of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, but didn’t show interest until three years ago when some family members and his favourite hockey coach (his friend’s fauther) passed away.

“(Matt) came over and sat on my lap one night and said that he would like me to contact Make-A-Wish and asked for his wish to come true and that’s sort of how it all came about,” said Snow.

Soon the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the Canucks were able to make Matt’s wish true. Matt and his friend Angus watched the Canucks practice Wednesday, and then laced up their skates to scrimmage with centre Bo Hovart. For Matt, his favourite part of the day was being taught how to hit the crossbar.

“It was really nice being able to play with the Canucks,” said Matt.

His parents, who are also Canuck’s fans, said they couldn’t be more thrilled for their son.