Vancouver businesses embracing retro arcades

Some Vancouver bars, restaurants, and cafes are choosing to stylize their businesses with a retro arcade décor to appeal to younger generations and provide a welcoming place for the gaming community who can sometimes feel the stigma of playing games in public places.

One restaurant in Vancouver that has completely embraced the gaming culture is EXP Restaurant + Bar. The restaurant has variety of games ranging from arcade-style machines to modernized video-game consoles.

Co-owner, Brian Vidovic said he is familiar with the stigma of playing games in bars and wanted to start a business where gamers can come in and feel accepted.

“I hated going to sports bars,” he said. “This became a concept out of need, not so much just as a business concept. This became something that I wanted desperately to merge all of my favourite things together.”

Vidovic also thinks that the trend of gaming and arcade businesses won't be slowing down anytime soon.

“There’s a lot of places nearby that aren’t hampered by the liquor laws, so I think as we mature there will be more in the city…more EXP’s, more of something else and that’s totally fine. I think there’s a little bit of something for everybody, everywhere, so it will be really good,” Vidovic said.

Another business who has jumped on the arcade trend is Landyachtz, a skateboard and bike shop in Strathcona. Event co-ordinator Jeff Radomsky came up with the idea to start an arcade pop-up when he was deciding what to do with extra space in the store.

“Anybody could open up a store to just sell people things, that didn’t come across as important to me. I wanted it to come across more as a community aspect, Strathcona is so quaint and beautiful and has a wonderful history,” he said. “I wanted to kind of contribute to that in a way that was more than just a retail environment.”

Radomsky started off with only a couple of arcade machines, but as the arcade started to gain more attention, they installed up to 12 machines and even decided to co-ordinate an event called, ‘arcade parties’.

“I wanted to throw the party that you’ve always heard, you’ve always wanted to go to but it’s never existed,” said Radomsky. “So I wanted it to have a really house party vibe, really relaxed, a huge mix of people from every different culture and every different interest.”

Radomsky also sees gaming culture trending in Vancouver businesses and think it’s because of the majority of those going to these businesses are younger generations who are familiar with the culture.