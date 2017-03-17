Clerk injured after truck slams through front of store in Kamloops, B.C.

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — A clerk at a Kamloops, B.C., convenience store was taken to hospital after a pickup truck crashed through the store's front window.

The collision caused major damage and RCMP Cpl. Jodie Shelkie says the woman was hit by either the truck or the debris.

The extent of the victim's injuries is still being determined.

The crash happened at around 5:30 a.m.

Shelkie says the 35-year-old truck driver was ticketed for driving without due care and attention after apparently trying to back out of a parking space in front of the store, but putting his vehicle into drive, instead of reverse.