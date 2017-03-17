Ontario man found safe in B.C. after spending a night in the bush

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — An Ontario man is in good condition after spending the night lost in the bush east of Kamloops, B.C.

Kamloops Search and Rescue spokesman Alan Hobler says the man, in his 50s, became lost during a hike Thursday.

Teams searched through the night, eventually losing the man's tracks.

Despite an extensive ground search and the use of drones, Hobler says rescuers could find no further trace of him.