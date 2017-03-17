Talking housing with Vancouver chief planner Gil Kelley

Vancouver’s chief planner Gil Kelley chatted with Metro about initiatives the city is considering – including allowing duplexes on single-family lots up to three blocks from major roads – as the city begins its ambitious attempt to prioritize housing affordability, not just for lower-income residents, but for middle-class workers who have been priced out of the city.

Kelley, who was formerly director of planning for Portland and San Francisco, spoke to Metro on March 3. He’ll present preliminary housing plan ideas to city council on March 28.

Q: This is not the first time Vancouver has tried to plan for affordable housing. What’s different about this effort?

A: What has not been part of the conversation is the vast middle income, which is now feeling squeezed. Particularly when you overlay the generational lens on that where young people — even those who are educated and with good jobs — are having difficulty finding housing they can afford.

That means a shift away from highly-subsidized social programs to heavily leveraged private development to provide a lot of that housing, whether it’s rental housing or first-time buyer’s opportunities or family suites.

Q: One of the things the city wants to do is make more city land available for private developers to build affordable housing. How would that work?

A: The city wants to own the land as a long-term asset, but if it’s a project that qualifies that provides truly affordable housing, we could lease the land for 60 to 90 years.

Q: Wouldn’t you need federal or provincial help to subsidize rents to make them affordable?

A: We don’t necessarily assume that going in. The city owns sites and there may be 18 or 20 of them, so it’s a fairly small piece of the puzzle. The bigger piece to focus on is, what can private development deliver in terms of what you might call inclusionary housing, where a percentage of those units are at permanently affordable housing (rates), whether those are rental or for sale.

(Vancouver) has had a practice of taking that 20 per cent in some of the projects … and essentially requiring city ownership of that affordable housing. What does it look like — and this is where we need to do some modeling and testing with some developers — what if (the developers) own that long-term asset? We might actually produce more affordable housing that way.

Q: I think the census data that came out this year showing that some of the more expensive single-family areas have actually lost people has changed the conversation a bit around these low-density neighbourhoods.

A: There you have somewhat larger and more expensive homes and those homes are no longer affordable for families with kids. What you have are people aging in place who are empty nesters or even investors coming in and buying those homes and that’s not serving the working population.

We’ve incentivized laneway homes, now can we get other accessory suites or allow these larger homes to be subdivided into duplexes? Those kinds of things are what we want to look into.

Q: I’ve heard from some smaller builders that right now they can build a house with a suite and a laneway house on the same lot — but they’re frustrated that they can’t do a duplex with basement suites, for instance, or a duplex and a laneway house.

A: There are definitely obstacles in the planning and zoning bylaw to that kind of thing, and that’s a very fruitful area for us to look into. And the same with looking into other neighbourhoods for rowhouse opportunities, whereas now there’s just single-family houses.

Q: How do you roll out these changes without sparking massive speculation?