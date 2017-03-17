Uber coming to B.C.: what will pricing look like for riders?

Uber may be coming to B.C. but fare-pricing legislation – which has yet to be announced – could have a big impact on the industry, according to a Vancouver startup that hopes to hit the streets with a taxi-like service before Uber can in December 2017.

Ripe Rides currently runs a small-scale car-for-hire service with an app that is remarkably similar to Uber’s app. But the local company applied for 150 taxi licences in February in an effort to grab some of Uber’s market before the tech giant arrives in B.C.

One month later, Ripe Rides is applauding the B.C. government’s proposed changes to taxi legislation but says one make-or-break element was missing from the announcement – fare prices.

“What is the regulatory pricing on ridesharing versus taxis?” said Nitesh Mistry, director of business operations at Ripe Ride.

The decision could tip the scales when it comes to creating a level playing field for taxis and rideshare companies, something both the government and opposition party has promised to create if elected.

“That’s a big piece of the puzzle in terms of will ride sharing be regulated to the extent that taxis are, where there is minimum pricing,” said Mistry.

Coming up with new pricing is a “key priority” and will be done in consultation with stakeholders, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said in an email statement.

“One of our key priorities is to see a new fare structure in place to ensure the existing industry remains competitive. This is an important and ongoing topic of our discussions with the industry because we want to make sure the rates are fair to all operators and affordable for customers.”

But those consultations won’t happen until this summer, according to a ministry spokesperson, and only if the BC Liberals are re-elected in May.

Ripe Rides will adjust accordingly and may even switch to a rideshare model as opposed to a taxi model, Mistry told Metro. But for now, the company will stay the course, he said.

“We are going to continue to pursue taxi licences. As more information becomes available in the future, I don’t know if it would be more advantageous to pursue more of a ride share model than a taxi model.”