B.C. Mounties investigating 3 deaths in northeastern community of Moberly Lake

CHETWYND, B.C. — The RCMP are investigating the deaths of three people in the remote northeastern B.C. community of Moberly Lake.

Investigators say Mounties from the Chetwynd detachment discovered the bodies in a home in the Lakeview subdivision after responding to a report of a disturbance Friday morning.

No names or other details concerning the deceased have been made public.

An RCMP release says members of the force's Victims Assistance Service have been at the scene helping those affected by the incident.

It also says that police do not believe there is any further risk to the public.

The RCMP North District Major Crimes Unit is investigating the deaths in co-ordination with the B.C. Coroner Service.

---