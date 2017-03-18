Four men in hospital after shots fired at Abbotsford, B.C., house party

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — Four men have been hospitalized after shots were fired at an Abbotsford, B.C., house party.

Police say they were called to the house late Friday night to find large groups of people leaving the area.

Two men were found with unspecified injuries and police sent them to hospital by ambulance.

Two other men arrived at the hospital at the same time police were arriving at the house.

One of the men had gunshot wounds while the other had injuries from blunt force trauma.