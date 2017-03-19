City updates washroom signs to include trans people

Vancouver City Hall has changed its washroom signage to be more inclusive of trans, gender variant and two-spirit people.

The new signage will be rolled out at other city-owned buildings in the coming months. The sign reads: “Trans people welcome.”

In a statement Friday, City Manager Sadhu Johnston said the updated signage aims to help trans, gender variant and two-spirit individuals feel safer accessing the washroom facility that they most identify with.

Many trans people face discrimination and barriers to even basic human needs, the city notes.

“Everyone has the right to safe and inclusive washroom facilities,” Johnston said. “This change is another step towards ensuring equality and inclusion for all.”