B.C. government says Site C hydroelectric project surpasses 2,000 workers

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — More than 2,000 people are now working on the Site C hydroelectric project on the Peace River in northeastern British Columbia, reaching what the provincial government says is an employment milestone.

Statistics from BC Hydro show 2,124 people worked on the Site C project in January, breaking the 2,000 employee barrier with an increase of 208 workers since December 2016.

The Ministry of Energy and Mines says in a news release says 1,719 positions in January were held by workers from B.C., and 41 per cent of those were from the Peace River Regional District.

Education Minister Mike Bernier, who represents the Peace River South riding, says the Site C project is making a significant contribution to the region's economy.

The latest job numbers reflect increased construction on road realignment around the project, as well as preparatory work for the dam and hydroelectric generating station which will span the river.