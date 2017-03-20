B.C. expands online tribunal to most small claims disputes

B.C. is expanding its online tribunal for dispute resolution for things like contracts, debts and personal injury for small claims up to $5,000.

B.C.’s Civil Resolution Tribunal (CRT) – which the government says is the first online tribunal in the world integrated with the public justice system – began resolving strata disputes in the province in July 2016. Beginning in June, it will be mandatory for most small claims disputes (up to $5,000), freeing up capacity within the justice system for other matters.

More about strata disputes

Participants will resolve or argue their disputes through the CRT through smart phones or laptop computers any time from the convenience of their own homes. There will be mail and telephone options for people without internet.

“We’re focused on providing convenient, timely, and affordable dispute resolution services that work around people’s busy lives,” said Shannon Salter, chair of the Civil Resolution Tribunal in a statement on Monday.

“I’m excited that the CRT will soon offer British Columbians this 24/7 service for small claims disputes, as well as strata disputes.”

Since July of last year, 280 people have used or applied to use the tribunal for strata disputes. In that same timeframe, the CRT’s guidance system, called the solutions explorer, has been accessed more than 5,000 times for help with strata issues.