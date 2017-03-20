BC NDP promise $0.5M per year to fight gang violence in Surrey

B.C.’s Opposition leader says an NDP government, if elected, would provide badly needed funding for anti-gang efforts in Surrey.

BC NDP leader John Horgan committed to giving $500,000 per year to Surrey’s Wraparound program – a program that helps youth leave gang life for good.

He accused the current government of not addressing the suburb’s recent increase in gang violence.

“Surrey has been neglected by Christy Clark – and as a result one person, on average, every week is getting shot in B.C.’s fastest growing city,” he said.

“People deserve to feel safe in their homes and on the streets of their community. That’s why I will immediately act to keep kids out of gangs by increasing funding for Surrey’s Wraparound program.”

The B.C. government announced $23 million of funding over four years for anti-gang programs throughout the province in April 2016.

But there are still about 30 at-risk children on the waiting list for the Wraparound program, according to a BC NDP release.

“People want gang violence to stop and they are frustrated that the BC Liberals have failed to take this issue seriously for years,” said Garry Begg, BC NDP candidate for Surrey-Guilford. Begg is also a former RCMP officer.