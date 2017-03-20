Coroners inquest to probe fatal police-involved shooting in Surrey, B.C.

BURNABY, B.C. — A coroners inquest is scheduled to begin today into the case of a 23-year-old man who died after he was shot by transit police in a Surrey, B.C., grocery store.

Police have said Hazelton, B.C., resident Naverone Woods was distraught when officers were called to the store on the morning of Dec. 28, 2014.

Woods was rushed to hospital after being shot, but died shortly after arriving.

The Independent Investigations Office, which investigates serious cases involving police, cleared officers of any wrongdoing in May 2016.

Friends and family have described Woods as a gentle, caring young man, and said they were shocked by his death.