Filmmaker challenges court injunction on Vancouver Aquarium documentary

A civil liberties association says a B.C. court order preventing a filmmaker from showing his critical documentary on the Vancouver Aquarium’s whale captivity program could endanger democratic values.

The B.C. Supreme Court ordered filmmaker Gary Charbonneau to remove five minutes of footage from his hour-long documentary in March 2016 after the aquarium claimed he broke copyright laws.

Charbonneau asked a B.C. Court of Appeal judge to reconsider the injunction Monday.

The hearing comes 11 days after the Vancouver Park Board voted to ban the practice of keeping cetaceans in captivity at the aquarium.

The British Columbia Civil Liberties Association will be speaking in court Monday.

“The BCCLA is deeply concerned about the loss of democratic value when a court order limits social and political commentary on matters of public interest,” the organization said in a written statement.

BCCLA goes on to say the court should consider the impact the injunction may have on free speech.

The legal battle started in February 2016 when the Vancouver Aquarium filed a lawsuit against Charbonneau, alleging copyright infringement in his documentary called Vancouver Aquarium Uncovered. The documentary included footage recorded by Charbonneau and other visitors to the aquarium.

The documentary alleges that belugas kept in captivity have a much higher infant death rate than those in the wild and that the aquarium is buying dolphins from Japan under the pretence of a rescue and rehabilitation program.

None of the allegations have been tested in court.

The aquarium has published a lengthy blog post disputing many of the film's allegations and accusing Charbonneau of deliberately creating an inaccurate and misleading movie.

The post said that over a 39-year period, four beluga calves have died at the aquarium due to unrelated and unpreventable causes. The two dolphins that arrived at the facility in 2005 from Japan were rescued as badly injured animals caught in fixed fishing nets, it added.