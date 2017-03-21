Charbonneau lawyer urges B.C. to take a harder look at political corruption

Think political corruption isn’t happening in your city or province? Think again, the lead lawyer for Quebec’s Charbonneau Commission told a Vancouver audience Tuesday.

“The only difference between Quebec and the rest of Canada is that now we know about the problems that we have,” Sonya LeBel said during a talk at the Peter Allard School of Law at UBC.

“That’s giving us an advantage because we can start working on it. It’s not whether corruption exists or not – it’s there.

“When you know about it, you can start finding solutions.”

Starting in 2011, the Charbonneau Commission investigated political corruption in Quebec’s provincial and municipal governments. The public inquiry lasted four years, was heavily covered by the media and resulted in 60 recommendations, some of which have been adopted by government.

NDP MLA David Eby invited LeBel to speak in Vancouver in the midst of an ongoing barrage of criticism around B.C.’s no-holds-barred political donation rules, which allow unlimited donations from corporations, unions and individuals and permit foreign nationals and foreign corporations to donate.

Earlier this month, the RCMP began investigating allegations reported in the Globe and Mail that lobbyists donated to the BC Liberals, then were reimbursed by their corporate clients — a practice that would be against the law.

Quebec has strict rules in place that prohibit corporations and unions from donating, and those rules have gotten even more stringent since Charbonneau: individual donations were capped at $1,000 per year, but that was lowered to $100 a year in 2013.

Businesses found a way to get around the rules by getting their employees to donate, then reimbursing them through expense accounts, a raise or a vacation.

Much of the wrongdoing investigated by the commission involved bid-rigging in the awarding of municipal construction contracts. Montreal ended up paying 30 per cent more than they should have on construction contracts because of the collusion of a handful of companies, LeBel said.

The commission was only able to discover the collusion by collecting years of data and analysing it for red flags like predictable amounts being bid and companies taking turns in submitting the lowest bid. LeBel recommends all provinces put in place an agency that can do this data collection and analysis. It needs to be done across all levels of government and municipalities in order to detect the patterns that points to a rigged system.

“Collusion is very hard to detect by looking at only one specific contract or event,” LeBel said.

“You have to monitor the market closely for a long period of time and never stop doing it.”

In British Columbia, questions around political donations have focused more on whether certain industries have benefited from government decisions and policies than the awarding of specific contracts. That’s much harder to prove, LeBel said.

But: “businesses are doing business. If they are giving money to finance politicians, it’s because they have an interest in it,” she said.