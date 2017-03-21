Escape room-style games come to Burns Bog

The Burns Bog Conservation Society is designing escape room-style games in the Burns Bog Delta Nature Reserve to educate the public about the reserve’s unique ecosystem.

The B.C.’s Job Creation Partnership provided $103,270 to employ four people to build and design the escape room-like challenges.

“There will be a distance of walking between each station, so they’ll actually have the opportunity to go through and actually see the diversity through the various trails,” said project manager, Kirsty Peterson.

Burns Bog:

Escape rooms are a physical adventure game where players are locked in a setting and have to solve a series of puzzles, within a time limit, in order escape.

Named Burns Bog Escape: Wild Adventure Series, each scenario is expected to take up to two hours and guests will solve a series of challenges along the way.

The new employees will lead two teams in creating the games from the ground up. They will gain 48 weeks worth of experience learning how to program plan, manage, and event co-ordinate.

The Burns Bog Delta Nature Reserve is the only part of Burns Bog accessible to the public. At 3,000 hectares, it the largest peat bog on the West Coast of North America.

This isn’t the first time escape rooms have come to Burns Bog. Last Halloween, Peterson organized two trial escape rooms.

“This project is a really great way to get people excited about engaging with our natural environment,” said Peterson.