Resident spots friend’s stolen car, calls Surrey RCMP

It never hurts to have an extra set of eyes on the road.

That came in handy earlier this month after a family in Delta reported the theft of their 1995 Nissan Pathfinder outside their home on March 2.

Police say the car had sentimental value for the family and could not be replaced.

The whereabouts of the vehicle and the identity of the suspect remained a mystery for a week until March 9.

That’s when Surrey RCMP received a call from a family friend of the victims, who just happened to be driving by the intersection of 124 Street and Old Yale Road that morning and saw the stolen car being driven around by someone else.

RCMP dispatched their Auto Crime Target Team (ACTT) to make the arrest.

Police say the suspect was driving erratically and forced several cars off the road, but he was eventually arrested without further incident.